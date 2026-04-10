Friday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features Cavaliers vs. Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Hawks priced at $0.74 per share to win. In addition, the Rockets are $0.81 per share to win against the Timberwolves. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Friday NBA trading preview

There are 12 NBA games on Friday. The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29, 25-15 away) and Atlanta Hawks (45-35, 23-17 home) meet at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Cavaliers at $0.25 per share to win, while the Hawks are $0.75 per share. These two teams will play for the fourth time this season, with the Cavaliers leading the series 2-1. The Cavaliers have won four in a row, while the Hawks have lost two straight.

The late nationally-televised game in the NBA is between the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33, 22-18 away) and the Houston Rockets (51-29, 29-10 home) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Timberwolves to win at $0.19 per share, while the Rockets are $0.81 per share to win. Kalshi prices more than 221.5 points scored at $0.56 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.