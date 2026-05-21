Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 2, Yankees-Blue Jays, NHL on Thursday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Wednesday in the NBA Playoffs, Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway with the Cavaliers taking on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.63 per share to beat the Cavs in Game 2, while the Cavaliers are $0.37 despite taking the Knicks to overtime in Game 1. In baseball, Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.57 per share to beat the Blue Jays. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Thurday Kalshi trading preview

In the NBA, it's Game 2 for the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) and New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home) in the Eastern Conference finals. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.63 to win Game 2 and the Cavaliers at $0.37. Kalshi has the total at $0.45 per share for over 217.5 points to be scored. The total has gone Over in five of Cleveland's last six games.

In the MLB, the Blue Jays will face the Yankees in the last game of a four-game series. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.57 per share to win and the Blue Jays at $0.43. The Yankees are 11-2 in their last 13 games at home. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.