Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Knights vs. Hurricanes, Padres vs. Phillies, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Tuesday, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals begins in Carolina at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.60 per share to beat the Golden Knights. In the MLB, Kalshi prices the Phillies at $0.55 per share to beat the Padres. The Padres are set to start right-hander Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.28 ERA), while the Philles will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.72 ERA). Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Tuesday Kalshi trading preview

In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights (will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights won the only two matchups between the teams in the regular season. The Golden Knights come in well rested after shocking the world and sweeping the Colorado Avalanche. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.60 per share to beat the Knights in Game 1 and prices more than 5.5 goals to be scored at $0.52 per share. The Golden Knights are 6-0 in their last six games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.