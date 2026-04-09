The first major of the year is here, which means Thursday is the perfect day to claim the new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The defending champion at this week's event in Augusta, Ga., is Rory McIlroy. He entered the tournament at 6.62 cents per share to win it all and will try to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to go back-to-back in golf's biggest tournament. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Golf trading preview

The first major of the year begins on Thursday, and the field is star-studded. While Rory McIlroy completed a career grand slam with his victory last season, he is not the favorite to win it this year. Scottie Scheffler, the two-time tournament winner, is expected to be in contention on Sunday.

According to the pre-tournament trading odds at Kalshi, Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, had the best odds to win it all at $0.14, followed by Jon Rahm at 7.9 cents per share. Sam Burns carded a 5-under opening round and is now trading at $0.22 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.