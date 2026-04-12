Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The final day of the NBA regular season features Magic vs. Celtics at 6 p.m. ET, with the Magic priced at $0.83 per share to win. In addition, the final golf major of the year will end at Augusta, Ga., and you can live bet it at Kalshi all day. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Sunday trading preview

Every NBA team is in action on Sunday. The Orlando Magic (45-36, 19-19 Away) and Boston Celtics (55-26, 29-11 Home) meet at 6 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Magic at $0.83 per share to win, while the Celtics are $0.17 per share. The Magic are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have the same record as the sixth-seeded Raptors, who own the tiebreaker. The Magic, which has won five in a row, will finish sixth if it defeats the Celtics and the Raptors lose to the tanking Nets. Sunday's matchup will be the regular-season finale for both the Magic and Celtics. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.