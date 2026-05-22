Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 3, Yankees-Rays, NHL on Friday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Friday in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway with the Thunder taking on the Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.54 per share to beat the Thunder in Game 3, while the Thunder are $0.46. In baseball, Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.58 per share to beat the Rays. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Friday Kalshi trading preview

In the NBA, it's Game 3 for the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 30-10 away) and San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 32-8 home) in the Western Conference finals. The series is tied 1-1 with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs stealing Game 1 on the Thunder's home court. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.54 per share to win Game 3 and the Thunder at $0.46. Kalshi has the total at $0.51 per share for more than 218.5 points to be scored. Oklahoma City is 2-5 straight up in its last seven games against San Antonio.

In the MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees in the first game of a three-game series. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.58 per share to win and the Rays at $0.42. The Rays are 5-1 in their last six games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.