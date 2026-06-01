Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Tigers vs. Rays, Giants-Brewers, MLB on Monday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Monday's MLB schedule is packed, including an American League game between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Rays at 0.61 per share to beat the Tigers. Later in the night, Kalshi prices the Brewers at $0.58 per share to beat the Giants. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday Kalshi trading preview

In the MLB, the Detroit Tigers will face the Tampa Bay Rays in an American League showdown. This is the start of a three-game series between the two teams and the first time they have met this season. The Rays are 21-6 at home. The Tigers just got swept by the White Sox at home. The Tigers will send Ty Madden (0-0) to the mound, while the Rays will counter Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 27 strikeouts). Kalshi prices the Rays at 0.61 per share to win and set the total at 7.5 runs to be scored. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.