The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Rory McIlroy finished where he left off, topping the leaderboard after Round 2 of the year's first golf major at 12-under, six strokes better than the next closest golfers, Patrick Reed and Sam Burns. You can make live trades on the golf tournament with the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Golf trading preview

The first major of the year is underway, and the field is star-studded. Rory McIlroy completed a career grand slam with his victory last season and he is off to an outstanding start this year. He is trading at $0.70 per share to win it all after 36 holes, followed by Patrick Reed at 4.6 cents and Tommy Fleetwood at 4.4 cents.

Sam Burns carded a 5-under opening round, but he struggled on Friday and is 3.5 cents per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.