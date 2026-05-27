Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Yankees-Royals, Hurricanes-Canadiens, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Wednesday in the 2026 NHL Playoffs, Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final will get underway with the Hurricanes taking on the Candiens in Montreal at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.59 per share to beat the Montreal Canadiens, while the Canadiens are priced at $0.41. In the MLB, Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.60 per share to beat the Royals. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Wednesday Kalshi trading preview

In the MLB, the New York Yankees (33-22, 16-13 Away) will travel to take on the Kansas City Royals (22-33, 15-16 Home). The Yankees lead the series 2-0 after winning 15-1 on Tuesday. The Yankees are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Kansas City. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.60 per share to beat the Royals.

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes took a 2-1 series lead on Monday when they won in overtime, 3-2. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.59 per share to win and the Canadiens at $0.41 per share to win. The Hurricanes are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games.

Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.