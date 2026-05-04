Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the NBA Playoffs, the 76ers and Knicks ($0.70) will meet in New York for Game 1 of the second round. In the West, the Timberwolves will face off against the Spurs. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.83 per share to win Game 1. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday Kalshi trading preview

In Game 1 on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the New York Knicks. Kalshi prices the 76ers at $0.30 per share to win and the Knicks at $0.70. Kalshi prices the total at $0.53 for more than 212.5 points to be scored.

In more NBA action on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1. Kalshi prices the Timberwolves at $0.17 per share to win and the Spurs at $0.83. Kalshi prices the total at $0.52 for more than 217.5 points to be scored. The total has gone Over in four of San Antonio's last five games against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves could be without star Anthony Edwards (questionable, knee). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.