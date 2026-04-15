Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Kalshi prices the Magic at $0.46 per share to win, while the 76ers are $0.54. In the second NBA game of the night, the Golden State Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Kalshi prices the Warriors at $0.34 per share to win on the road. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Wednesday trading preview

The NBA takes the spotlight on Wednesday, with two play-in games. The Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home) in the first play-in game of the night. The Magic are 1-5 ATS in their last six games when playing on the road against the 76ers. Kalshi prices the Magic at $0.46 per share to win, while the 76ers are $0.54. The total has gone Over in five of the Hornets' last five games against the Heat. Johni Broome (knee) and Joel Embiid (abdomen) are both out for the 76ers.

In the second play-in game, the Golden State Warriors (37-45, 15-26 Away) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (42-40, 23-18 Home). Kalshi prices the Warriors at $0.34 per share to win, while the Clippers are $0.66. The Warriors are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.