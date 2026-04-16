Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the MLB, the Rockies will visit the Astros. Kalshi now prices the Rockies at $0.41 per share to win on the road, while the Astros are $0.60. The Padres will also host the Mariners at 8:40 p.m. ET, along with the final day of the NHL regular season. The Padres are priced at $0.49 to beat the Mariners ($0.53) at home. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Thursday trading preview

The MLB takes the spotlight on Thursday with 10 games. The Colorado Rockies (6-12, 2-10 Away) will visit the Houston Astros (8-11, 7-2 Home) at 8:10 p.m. EST. Kalshi prices the Rockies at $0.41 per share to win, while the Astros are $0.60. The over/under for total runs is 8.5, and Kalshi sets the price at $0.51 for 8.5 or more runs to be scored.

The final MLB game of the night is between the Mariners and the Padres, Kalshi now prices the Mariners at $0.53 per share to win on the road. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.