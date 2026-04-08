Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features Hawks vs. Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET, with the Cavaliers priced at $0.52 per share to win. Donovan Mitchell is questionable to play with an ankle injury. In addition, the Blazers will face the Spurs. Kalshi prices the Blazers at $0.41 per share to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Wednesday NBA trading preview

There are seven NBA games on Wednesday. The Atlanta Hawks (45-34, 22-17 Away) and San Antonio Spurs (50-29, 25-14 Home) meet at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Hawks at $0.48 per share to win, while the Cavaliers are $0.52 per share. These two teams will play for the third time this season, with the series tied at 1-1. The Hawks won the most recent matchup 130-123 on November 28. Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Jaylon Tyson (toe), and Dean Wade (ankle) are all questionable for the Cavaliers.



The late national televised game in the NBA is between the Portland Trail Blazers (40-39, 18-22 Away) are taking on the San Antonio Spurs (60-19, 30-7 Home) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Blazers to win at $0.41 per share, while the Spurs are $0.59 per share to win. The Blazers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.