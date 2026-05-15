Friday marks the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Cavaliers are looking to close out the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Cavs at $0.61 per share to win at home. In the late NBA game, Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.67 per share to beat the Timberwolves on the road at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can also live trade the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Friday Kalshi trading preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6. The Cavaliers beat the Pistons 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday. James Harden led the Cavaliers in scoring with 30 points, while Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons with 39. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.39 per share to win and the Cavaliers at $0.61.

In the late NBA game, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will try to clinch the series over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves 126-97 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points, while Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.67 per share to win and the Timberwolves at $0.33. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.