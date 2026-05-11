Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Thunder will try to sweep the Lakers in the second round of the NBA playoffs at 10:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.81 per share to win and the Lakers at just $0.19. In the early NBA game, Kalshi prices the Cavaliers to beat the Pistons at $0.59 per share. You can also trade the 2026 PGA Championship, which starts Thursday. Kalshi prices Scottie Scheffler at $0.17 per share to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday Kalshi trading preview

The Detroit Pistons will try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kalshi is giving the home team the advantage, pricing the Cavaliers at $0.59 to win and the Pistons at $0.41. Kalshi has set the total at $0.49 per share for more than 214.5 points to be scored. The Pistons are 1-11 in their last 12 road games against Cleveland.

In the final NBA game of the day, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will visit LeBron James and the Lakers. This could be the Lakers' final game of the season, and Kalshi prices it that way. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.81 per share to win and end the series. Kalshi prices the Thunder to win by 11.5 points at $0.50 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.