Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the 2026 NBA Playoffs nightcap, we have three series all sitting at 1-0. Kalshi has the home teams as heavy favorites heading into Game 2: The Raptors against the Cavaliers ($0.78), Hawks against the Knicks ($0.69), and Timberwolves against the Nuggets ($0.72). Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday trading preview

The first NBA game on Monday is between the Toronto Raptors (46-36, 22-19 Away) and Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home). Kalshi prices the Raptors at $0.22 per share to win and the Cavaliers at $0.78. The Cavaliers won Game 1 of the series 126-113 on Saturday, led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell. Kalshi has set the total at 221.5.

The New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home), who lead the series 1-0, will take on the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 22-19 Away) in the second game of the night. Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks in Game 1 with 28, while CJ McCollum led the way for the Raptors with 26. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.69 per share to win Game 2, with a total of 218.5. Kalshi has more than 218.5 points priced at $0.49 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.