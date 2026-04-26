Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Celtics are trading at $0.72 to beat the 76ers at Kalshi in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In the last NBA game of the night, the Rockets are favored on the road at $0.61 per share to beat the Lakers. You can also trade on the MLB and golf at Kalshi. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Sunday Kalshi trading preview

The Boston Celtics (56-26, 26-15 Away) are down 2-1 to the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home). Still, Kalshi prices the Celtics at $0.72 per share to win on the road. Kalshi has a total of 214.5 and gives a $0.49 per share for more than 214.5 points to be scored.

The Lakers are trading at $0.39 per share to win and sweep the series, compared to $0.61 for the Rockets. Houston to win by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.45 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.