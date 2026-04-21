Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Kalshi has two of the three home teams as heavy favorites heading into Game 2: The 76ers against the Celtics ($0.88) and the Blazers against the Spurs ($0.84). The Lakers are underdogs at home and Kalshi prices Los Angeles at $0.37 per share to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Tuesday trading preview

The first NBA game on Tuesday is between the Toronto Raptors (45-37, 22-19 Away) and Boston Celtics (56-26, 30-11 Home). Kalshi prices the 76ers at $0.12 per share to win and the Celtics at $0.88. The Celtics won Game 1 of the series, 123-91 on Sunday, led by 26 points from Jaylen Brown. Kalshi has the total at 216.5. The total has gone Under in seven of the 76ers' last eight games.

The Houston Rockets (52-30, 22-19 Away), who fell as favorites on Sunday, will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home) in the final game of the night. Luke Kennard led the way for the Lakers with 27 points, while the Rockets were without Kevin Durant (knee). Kalshi prices the Rockets at $0.65 per share to win Game 2, with a total of 208.5. Kalshi has more than 208.5 points priced at $0.52 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.