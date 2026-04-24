Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Kalshi lists multiple NBA teams as road favorites: the Celtics ($0.72) against the 76ers and the Spurs ($0.56) against the Trail Blazers. Victor Wembanyama (concussion symptoms) is day-to-day. You can also trade the NFL Draft 2026 second round on Friday. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Friday Kalshi trading preview

The first NBA game on Friday is between the Boston Celtics (56-26, 26-15 Away) and Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home). The 76ers shocked the NBA with a rare road win in Game 2, winning 111-97 in the last matchup on Tuesday. Kalshi prices the Celtics at $0.72 per share to win and the 76ers at $0.28. Kalshi has more than 215.5 points scored at $0.48 per share.

The Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 25-16 Away), who took a 2-0 lead on Wednesday, will take on the Houston Rockets (52-30, 30-11 Home) at 8 p.m. ET. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points in Game 2, while the Rockets were led by Kevin Durant's 23. Kalshi prices the Rockets at $0.73 per share to win Game 3, with a total of 206.5. Kalshi has more than 232.5 points scored priced at $0.54 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.