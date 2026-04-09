Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features Celtics vs. Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Knicks priced at $0.62 per share to win. In addition, Rory McIlroy enters golf's biggest tournament at 6.6 cents per share to win it all and will look to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to go back-to-back. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Thursday NBA trading preview

There are six NBA games on Thursday. The Boston Celtics (54-25, 26-14 Away) and New York Knicks (51-28, 28-9 Home) meet at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Celtics at $0.38 per share to win, while the Knicks are $0.62 per share. These two teams will play for the fourth time this season, with the Knicks leading the series 2-1. The Celtics have won four in a row, while the Knicks have won three straight.

The late nationally-televised game in the NBA is between the Los Angeles Lakers (50-29, 24-16 Away) and Golden State Warriors (37-42, 22-18 Home) at 10 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Lakers to win at $0.38 per share, while the Warriors are $0.62 per share to win. Kalshi prices the total at $0.51 per share for more than 225.5 points scored. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.