Thursday marks the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Braves are looking to sweep the Cubs at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Braves at $0.59 per share to win at home. In the late MLB game, Kalshi prices the Dodgers at $0.61 per share to beat the Giants, a game which starts at 10:10 p.m. ET. You can also live trade the 2026 PGA Championship, which began on Thursday morning at Aronimink Golf Club. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Thursday Kalshi trading preview

In a rivalry in the MLB, the Atlanta Braves are looking to take all three games from the Chicago Cubs. Kalshi is giving the home team the advantage this time around, pricing the Braves at $0.59 to win and the Cubs at $0.41. Kalshi has set the total at $0.52 per share for more than 7.5 runs to be scored. The Braves are 4-1 in their last five games.

Another rivalry game is set to take place in the MLB when the San Francisco Giants travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kalshi prices the Dodgers at $0.61 per share to win and the Giants at 0.39 per share to win. The Dodgers won the first two games before dropping Game 3 to the Giants. The Giants are 5-2 straight-up in their last seven games against the Dodgers.

Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.