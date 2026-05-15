Many of golf's biggest names enter Friday's second round of the 2026 PGA Championship after a strong opening 18 holes, making now an ideal chance to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-3) entered the second round in a six-golfer tie for first place, while other big-time golfers such as Xander Schauffele (-2), Justin Thomas (-1), Jordan Spieth (-1), Jon Rahm (-1) and Brooks Koepka (-1) remain in the mix. Scheffler opened his second round with a bogey on the first hole. Given how much can change in golf on a single hole, golf is one of the top sports to live trade, and Kalshi offers plenty of opportunities for Friday PGA Championship live trading. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

PGA Championship Kalshi trading preview

Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018 and 2019. Scheffler was a heavy favorite entering the PGA Championship 2026, and a strong opening round only adds to that. Scheffler, who won three majors over the previous two years, is trading at $0.28 to win the PGA Championship, but that number will change throughout the day.

Scheffler started his Friday round in the morning, but there are plenty of star golfers teeing off later in the day. Rory McIlroy looks to bounce back from his 4-over-par opening round, which has him in jeopardy of missing the cut. After McIlroy's poor start, he's priced at $0.14 to finish better than Scheffler, as the world's top two-ranked golfers are often compared and offered against one another. McIlroy tees off at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Koepka tees off at 1:54 p.m. ET as he chases his fourth PGA Championship title. He shot 1-under par on Thursday and is priced at $0.04 to win this weekend. Koepka last won the PGA Championship in 2023, and a victory this weekend would move him one win shy of tying the record for most PGA Championship wins. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.