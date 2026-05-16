The 2026 PGA Championship leaderboard is loaded with stars, making now an ideal chance to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-2) is just two shots back of first place, which is currently occupied by Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy. Scheffler is trading at $0.20 per share to win the second major of the year, followed by Cameron Young (-2) at $0.09 and Ludvig Aberg (-2) at $0.07. The leaders tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

PGA Championship Kalshi trading preview

Scheffler is the defending winner of the PGA Championship, and he managed to stay in contention on Friday during a difficult round at Aronimink Golf Club. The story of the week has been the golf course, keeping the lowest scores close to par. Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in both third and final-round scoring average this year, and he is trading at $0.20 per share to win the tournament.

McNealy and Smalley are both inexperienced co-leaders heading into the weekend, as McNealy only has one PGA Tour win and Smalley has zero. Neither have cracked the top 15 at a major championship, but the bright side is the PGA Championship has the highest rate of first-time major champions at 56%. McNealy is trading at $0.07 per share, while Smalley is $0.05. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.