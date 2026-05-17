The 2026 PGA Championship concludes on Sunday, making now the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The PGA Championship leaderboard is crowded, with 22 players within four shots of the top spot. Alex Smalley enters Sunday's final round with a two-shot lead at -6, and he's trading at $0.16 per share to win the second major of the year. The final group tees off at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

PGA Championship Kalshi trading preview

The stage is set for an entertaining final round on Sunday. There are 22 players within four shots of the top spot, but it's Alex Smalley who enters Sunday with a two-shot lead at -6. Smalley, who is seeking his first career major victory, is trading at $0.16 per share to win the tournament.

Notable major champions within striking distance of Smalley include Jon Rahm (-4), Xander Schauffele (-3), Rory McIlroy (-3) and Patrick Reed (-3). Schauffele is seeking his second PGA Championship victory in the past three years, and is trading at $0.07 per share to win. McIlroy, who won the first major in Augusta this year, is trading at $0.13 per share to win the PGA Championship. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.