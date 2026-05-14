The first round of the 2026 PGA Championship is underway from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, making it the ideal time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Scottie Scheffler enters the PGA Championship 2026 as the defending champion, and he's set to tee at 2:05 p.m. ET alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose. With play already underway, you can place live trades now at Kalshi. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

PGA Championship Kalshi trading preview

The last time the PGA Championship was played at Aronimink Golf Club was in 1962, when Gary Player finished on top of the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler enters the 2026 PGA Championship as the defending champion, and the four-time major winner secured a runner-up finish at Augusta in April. Scheffler enters this week's event having secured a runner-up finish in each of his past three starts on the PGA Tour.

Jordan Spieth can join elite company with a victory at the 2026 PGA Championship. If he's able to finish on top of the leaderboard at Aronimink this week, Spieth will become just the seventh golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. Spieth will play the first two rounds alongside Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

McIlroy has won six majors, including the PGA Championship twice. He last hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club. McIlroy has secured one win and two top-10 finishes this season, but he's coming off a T-19 showing at the Truist Championship. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.