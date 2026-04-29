Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In a possible closeout game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, the Pistons are priced at $0.76 per share to beat the Magic. In Game 5 of Rockets vs. Lakers, Kalshi prices the Lakers at $0.62 per share to secure the win at home. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Wednesday Kalshi trading preview

The Pistons are trading at $0.76 per share to win Game 5, compared to $0.24 for the Magic. Kalshi prices Pistons to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.46 per share. The Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Houston Rockets (52-30, 22-19 Away) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home) in Los Angeles, with the Lakers looking to close out the series. Kalshi prices the Lakers at 0.62 per share to win, while the Rockets are $0.38 per share to win. The total is 208.5, and Kalshi prices more than 208.5 points scored at $0.51 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.