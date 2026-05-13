Wednesday marks the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Detroit Pistons are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for a pivotal Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.61 per share to win at home. In the MLB, Kalshi prices the Red Sox at $0.56 per share to beat the Phillies, a game which starts at 6:45 p.m. ET. You can also trade the 2026 PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Wednesday Kalshi trading preview

A pivotal Game 5 is set to unfold on Wednesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers won the last two games at home; each team is perfect on home court so far. Kalshi is giving the home team the advantage this time around, pricing the Pistons at $0.61 to win and the Cavaliers at $0.39. Kalshi has set the total at $0.53 per share for more than 212.5 points to be scored.



In the MLB, the New York Yankees will travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.60 per share to win and the Orioles at 0.40 per share to win. These two teams have split the first two games of the series, the Yankees are 1-4 in their last five games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.