Tuesday marks the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves for a pivotal Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.77 per share to win at home. You can also trade the 2026 PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club. Kalshi prices Rory McIlroy at $0.09 to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Tuesday Kalshi trading preview

A pivotal Game 5 is set to unfold on Tuesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves picked up a hard-fought 114-109 victory over San Antonio on Sunday. Kalshi is giving the home team the advantage this time around, pricing the Spurs at $0.77 to win and the Timberwolves at $0.23. Kalshi has set the total at $0.50 per share for more than 219.5 points to be scored.

Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.