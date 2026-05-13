The 2026 PGA Championship gets underway from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 14, making it the perfect time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The PGA Championship field is loaded with golf's biggest stars, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Young. Scheffler is the defending champion, and Kalshi prices the 29-year-old at $0.16 per share to win his second straight PGA Championship. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

PGA Championship Kalshi trading preview

The 2026 PGA Championship is set to tee off from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 14. The last time the PGA Championship was played at Aronimink Golf Club was in 1962, when Gary Player finished on top of the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2026 PGA Championship as the defending champion, and the four-time major winner secured a runner-up finish at the Masters in April. Scheffler recorded a five-shot victory at the PGA Championship in 2025, and Kalshi prices the 29-year-old at $0.16 per share to win his second straight PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth can join elite company with a victory at the 2026 PGA Championship. If he's able to finish on top of the leaderboard at Aronimink this week, Spieth will become just the seventh golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. Kalshi prices Spieth at $0.01 per share to win. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.