Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Kalshi has multiple NBA teams listed as road favorites: the Knicks ($0.51) against the Magic and Cavaliers ($0.58) against the Raptors.You can also trade the NFL Draft 2026 first round on Thursday. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Thursday Kalshi trading preview

The first NBA game on Wednesday is between the New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) and Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 24-17 Home). The Hawks shocked the NBA in Game 2 with a rare road win in the playoffs. The Hawks defeated the Knicks, 107-106, on Tuesday. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.51 per share to win and the Hawks at $0.49. Kalshi has more than 216.5 points scored at $0.45 per share.

The Denver Nuggets (54-28, 26-15 Away), who fell to the Timberwolves 119-114 on Tuesday, will take on Minnesota (49-33, 26-15 Home) in the final game of the night. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points in Game 2, while the Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray's 30. Kalshi prices the Nuggets at $0.55 per share to win Game 3, with a total of 232.5. Kalshi has more than 232.5 points scored priced at $0.49 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.