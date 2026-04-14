Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Charlotte Hornets will host the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Kalshi prices the Heat at $0.31 per share to win, while the Hornets are $0.70. In the second NBA game of the night, the Portland Trail Blazers will visit the Phoenix Suns. Kalshi prices the Suns at $0.59 per share to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Tuesday trading preview

The NBA takes the spotlight on Tuesday, with two play-in games. The Miami Heat (43-39, 17-24 Away) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (44-38, 21-20 Home) in the first play-in game of the night. The Heat are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Hornets. Kalshi prices the Heat at $0.31 per share to win, while Charlotte is $0.70. The total has gone Over in five of the Hornets' last five games against the Heat. The Heat will play in their league-record seventh NBA play-in game.

In the second play-in game, the Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, 18-23 Away) will visit the Phoenix Suns (45-37, 25-16 Home). Kalshi prices the Trail Blazers at $0.42 per share to win, while the Suns are $0.59. The Suns are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.