Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Knicks are trading at $0.52 to beat the Hawks at Kalshi on Saturday in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In the last NBA game of the night, the Nuggets are favored on the road at $0.51 per share. You can also trade on the NFL Draft, MLB, and UFC Fight Night at Kalshi. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Saturday Kalshi trading preview

The New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) are now down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 24-17 Home). Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.52 per share to win on the road. Kalshi has priced the total at 214.5 and gives a 0.51 per share for more than 214.5 points to be scored. The total has gone under in four of the Hawks' last five games against the Knicks.

The Timberwolves are trading at $0.49 per share to win, compared to $0.51 for the Nuggets. Denver to win by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.