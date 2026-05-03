Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In a Game 7 winner-take-all of Magic vs. Pistons, Kalshi Prices Detroit at $0.73 per share to win. In the second NBA game, the Raptors will take on the Cavaliers, who are priced at $0.72 per share to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Sunday Kalshi trading preview

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) are trading at $0.27 per share to win Game 7, compared to $0.73 for the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home). Kalshi prices the Pistons to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.52 per share. The Pistons are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. Detroit has now won two straight against Orlando.

In the second and final Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kalshi prices the Raptors at $0.28 per share to win and the Cavaliers at 0.72 per share to win. Kalshi prices the total at $0.48 for more than 211.5 points to be scored in the game. The total has gone Over in five of the Raptors' last seven games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.