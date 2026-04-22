Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Kalshi has two NBA games listed with heavy favorites: the Pistons ($0.77) against the Magic and the Thunder ($0.91) against the Suns. In the MLB, the New York Yankees are favorites on the road, with Kalshi pricing New York at $0.55 per share to win against the Boston Red Sox. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Wednesday trading preview

The first NBA game on Wednesday is between the Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) and Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home). The Magic shocked the NBA in Game 1 with a rare road win in the playoffs. Kalshi prices the Magic at $0.23 per share to win and the Pistons at $0.77. Kalshi has more than 218.5 points scored at $0.52 per share. The total has gone under in six of the Pistons' last seven home games against the Magic.

The Phoenix Suns (45-37, 20-21 Away), who fell to the Thunder 119-84 on Sunday, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 34-7 Home) in the final game of the night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 25 points in Game 1, while the Suns were led by Devin Booker with 23. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.91 per share to win Game 2, with a total of 215.5. Kalshi has more than 215.5 points priced at $0.51 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.