Friday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Mets will take on the Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT. Kalshi prices the Cubs at $0.56 per share to win. In the NBA, the Hornets ($0.60) will take on the Magic in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The late NBA Play-In game pits Stephen Curry and the Warriors against the Suns. Kalshi prices the Suns at $0.88 per share to win. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Friday trading preview

In the first NBA Play-In game, the Charlotte Hornets (44-38, 23-18 Away) will face off against the Orlando Magic (45-37, 25-15 Home). Kalshi prices the Hornets at $0.60 per share to win and the Magic at $0.40. The total is 218.5 and Kalshi prices $0.51 per share for more than 218.5 points to be scored.

The final NBA game of the night is between the Golden State Warriors (37-45, 15-26 Away) and Phoenix Suns (45-37, 25-16 Home). Kalshi prices the Warriors at $0.12 per share to win and the Suns at $0.88. The Warriors have won three of four games against the Suns this season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.