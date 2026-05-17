The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Sunday, Kalshi prices the Mets at $0.51 per share to beat the Yankees. In the NBA, Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.64 per share to win over the Cavaliers in Game 7. You can also live trade the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in its final round on Sunday. Kalshi prices over 205.5 points to be scored in Cavs vs. Pistons at $0.49 per share. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Sunday Kalshi trading preview

In the battle of New York, the Yankees will meet the Mets on Sunday. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.49 per share to win and the Mets at $0.51. Kalshi has set a total of 8.5 runs to be scored. The total has gone Under in nine of the Yankees' last 11 games on the road.

In the NBA, it's Game 7 for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons beat the Cavaliers, 115-94, in the last matchup on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points, while James Harden led the way for the Cavaliers with 23. The Pistons are 5-1 in their last six home games. The Cavs are 1-6 in their last seven road games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.