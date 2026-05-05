Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the NBA, the Cavaliers will face off against the Pistons. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.58 per share to win Game 1. In the late NBA game, the defending champion Thunder will take on the Lakers, who are still without Luka Doncic (hamstring). Kalshi prices the Lakers at $0.13 per share to win on the road. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Tuesday Kalshi trading preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons. Kalshi prices Detroit at $0.58 per share to win and set the total at 217.5. These two teams tied the season series 2-2. The Cavs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games and 1-7 ATS in the last eight games on the road.



In the second game of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, the Lakers travel to take on the Thunder. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.87 per share to win and sets the total at 217.5. Kalshi prices the total of 217.5 at $0.48 to go over this total. The total has gone Under in eight of Lakers' last 10 games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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