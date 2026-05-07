Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the NBA, the Cavaliers will try to even the series against the Pistons. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.59 per share to win. In the final game of the night, the Lakers will take on the Thunder. Kalshi prices the Lakers at $0.13 per share to win on the road against the Thunder. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Thursday Kalshi trading preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, the Detroit Pistons. Kalshi prices the Cavaliers at $0.41 per share to win and the Pistons at $0.59. The Pistons are 8-1 in their last nine games at home.

The Lakers will visit the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Thunder. Kalshi prices Oklahoma City at $0.87 per share to win and the total is 210.5. The Lakers, who are missing Luka Doncic (hamstring), could also be without Luke Kennard (questionable, neck) and Jarred Vanderbilt (doubtful, finger). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.