Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The first game on the NBA slate is the Pistons ($0.58) against the Magic, who hold a 2-1 series lead. In a possible closeout game on Monday, the Thunder are priced at $0.81 per share to beat the Suns. You can also trade on the MLB and NHL. In the NHL, Kalshi prices the Penguins at $0.56 per share to beat the Flyers in Game 5. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday Kalshi trading preview

The Detroit Pistons (60-22, 28-13 Away) will face off against the Orlando Magic (45-37, 25-15 Home) on Monday night. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.58 per share to win. Kalshi has set the total at 214.5 and a price of $0.52 per share to exceed that number. The Pistons are 1-8 in their last nine road games against the Magic.

The Thunder are trading at $0.81 per share to win and sweep their NBA Playoff series, compared to $0.19 for the Suns. Kalshi prices Oklahoma City to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.53 per share. Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Thunder. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.