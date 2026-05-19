The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Monday in the NBA, the Western Conference finals will start, with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs taking on the defending champion Thunder. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.70 per share to beat the Spurs in Game 1. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday Kalshi trading preview

In the NBA, it's Game 1 for the San Antonio Spurs (62-20) and Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18) in the Western Conference finals. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.70 to win Game 1 and the Spurs at $0.31. The Thunder have won eight straight games, sweeping the Suns and Lakers during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. These two teams met five times during the regular season, and the Spurs won four of those games. Jalen Williams (hamstring) could return for the Thunder. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.