Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the 2026 NBA Playoffs nightcap, the Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will take on the Trail Blazers. Klashi prices the Blazers at $0.16 per share to win on the road. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Sunday trading preview

The final NBA game of the night is between the Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, 18-23 Away) and the San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 32-8 Home). Kalshi prices the Blazers at $0.16 per share to win and the Spurs at $0.85. The Spurs have won two of three games against the Blazers this season. The Spurs are 5-1 in their last six home games against the Trail Blazers. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.