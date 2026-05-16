The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. In the late MLB game, Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.54 per share to beat the Mets on the road at 7:15 p.m. ET. In the NHL, Kalshi prices the Canadians at $0.59 per share to win over the Sabres. You can also live trade the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club and Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Saturday Kalshi trading preview

In the battle of New York, the New York Yankees will meet the New York Mets on Saturday. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.54 per share to win and the Mets at $0.46 per share to win. Kalshi has set a total of 8.5 runs to be scored. The total has gone Under in six of the Yankees' last seven games and nine of the last ten on the road.

In the NHL, the Montreal Canadians are taking on the Buffalo Sabres at home. Kalshi prices the Canadians at $0.59 per share to win and tie the series up. The Sabres are an impressive 6-1 in their last seven games on the road. Kalshi prices the total at 6.5 and $0.46 per share for 6.5 or more goals to be scored. The total has gone Over in four of Montreal's last five games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.