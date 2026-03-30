Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features 76ers vs. Heat, with the 76ers at $0.55 per share to win, while the Spurs are $0.93 per share against the Bulls in late NBA action. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Monday NBA trading preview

There are multiple NBA games on Monday, including the Philadelphia 76ers (41-33, 20-16 away) against the Miami Heat (39-36, 23-14 home). Kalshi prices the 76ers to win at $0.44 per share, while the Heat are $0.56 per share to win. The season series is tied 1-1 between these two teams.

One late NBA game is between the Chicago Bulls (29-45, 11-25 away) and the San Antonio Spurs (56-18, 28-7 home). Kalshi prices the Bulls at $0.07 per share to win, while the Spurs are priced at $0.93 per share to win. The Spurs lead the season series 1-0 and are riding an eight-game winning streak. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.