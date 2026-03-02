Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Boston Celtics will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Celtics at $0.74 per share to win, while the Bucks are $0.26. The Los Angeles Clippers, who opened at $0.38 per share today, are now $0.52 against the Golden State Warriors ($0.48), who continue to be without star Stephen Curry (knee). Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Monday NBA trading preview

On Monday in the NBA, the game of the day is between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 40-20 on the season and 20-11 on the road. The Bucks are 26-33 on the season and 14-14 at home. The Celtics are 4-1 straight-up in their last five games against the Bucks. Kalshi prices the Celtics at $0.74 per share to win, while the Bucks are $0.26 per share to win. The Celtics are priced at $0.52 to win by 7.5 points or more, according to Kalshi.

In the late NBA game, the Los Angeles Clippers go on the road to play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 8-1 straight-up in their last nine games against the Warriors. Both teams are 2-3 in their last five games. The injuries are piling up for the Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis day to day (illness), Jimmy Butler out for the season (knee), Stephen Curry out (knee), Seth Curry out (back), Will Richard day to day (ankle). The Clippers are also down a pair of stars, Bradley Beal out for the season (hip), and Darius Garland out (toe). The Clippers are $0.52 per share to win, with the Warriors at $0.48 per share to win. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its patrons safe. Kalshi gives every trader risk management tools that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.