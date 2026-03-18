Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Golden State Warriors will visit the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Warriors at $0.16 per share to win, while the Celtics are $0.84. In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Houston Rockets. Kalshi prices the Rockets at $0.54 per share to win. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Wednesday NBA trading preview

The Golden State Warriors (33-35, 14-20 Away) will visit the Boston Celtics (45-23, 23-10 Home). The Warriors are 1-5 in their last six games. Kalshi prices the Celtics at $0.45 per share to win by 13.5 points or more, while they are $0.84 per share to win outright.

In a late NBA game, the Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, 20-13 Away) will play the Houston Rockets (41-26, 23-9 Home). These two teams have played twice this season, and each team has won one matchup. Kalshi prices Rockets at $0.48 per share to win by 2.5 points or more and $0.54 to win outright. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.