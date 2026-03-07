Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. In the game of the day, the North Carolina Tar Heels will visit their bitter rival, the Duke Blue Devils. UNC lost star Caleb Wilson for the season to a thumb injury, so the Tar Heels are not expected to win on Saturday. Kalshi prices the Tar Heels at $0.07 per share to win, while the Blue Devils are $0.93. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can receive the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Saturday trading preview

On Saturday in college basketball, the game of the day is between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels, who are 24-6 on the season and 4-5 on the road, beat Clemson 67-63 on Tuesday. The Blue Devils are 28-2 on the season and 14-0 at home. The Blue Devils are 20-0 in their last 20 games at home. Kalshi prices the Tar Heels at $0.07 per share to win, while the Blue Devils are $0.93 per share to win.

The NBA takes center stage when the Golden State Warriors go on the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 1-4 in their last five games against the Thunder. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.49 to win by 14.5 points or more. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its members safe. Kalshi gives each trader risk management tools that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.