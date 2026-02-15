In three NBA seasons, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has already earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors and been named an NBA All-Star twice. "Wemby" is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game and will play on Team World during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Kalshi prices Wembanyama at $0.27 per share to win the NBA All-Star MVP award, a number that SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure is jumping on.

Kalshi is a federally-regulated financial exchange that is required to collect user info for compliance in the United States.

Victor Wembanyama Kalshi prediction markets to target

Victor Wembanyama NBA Defensive Player of the Year ($0.67 per share)

"I'm buying 'Yes' shares," McClure told SportsLine. "When he's healthy and eligible, he's the most impactful defender in the league. If he clears the games threshold, I'd price this closer to 75 to 78 percent. The edge is that the market is pricing 'Yes' around 72 to 73 percent implied probability, but my true assessment of his probability if he hits the games threshold is 75 to 78 percent. That 2 to 5 percent difference is the edge to buy 'Yes' shares."

Victor Wembanyama No Quadruple-Double this season ($0.09 per share)

"At 8 to 9 cents, you're implying roughly 8 to 9 percent. That's too high given we're already halfway through the season," McClure said. "Quadruple-doubles are historically rare to begin with, and now the opportunity window is smaller. I'd price the true probability well below where 'Yes' is trading, so 'No' is the correct side."

Victor Wembanyama NBA All-Star Game MVP ($0.23 per share)

"In an NBA All-Star Game format that rewards usage and box score production, he has one of the highest ceilings on the floor. If he plays real minutes, he's live to win it," McClure said. "I'd make this a few cents higher in true probability, around 24 percent, so 'Yes' has value at current pricing." Traders also have the option before any market is settled to offer their shares for sale at a price per share set by them. If other traders buy those shares, they could profit before the market is settled. For example, if you have purchased a position at $0.23 per share and are able to sell it at $0.46 per share, you have doubled your money (minus any Kalshi transaction fees that are typically 2 percent or less).

How Kalshi's Victor Wembanyama markets work

For each Kalshi market, a set of regulations on what qualifies as a successful trade is available on the market's page. So, for Kalshi Victor Wembanyama markets, you can find a rules summary that specifically defines how to trade across all available markets.

Those guidelines regulate how value is measured, the designated timeline for the specific event and how Kalshi chooses to verify the source of the outcome. Be sure to read the rules completely for each market before trading, and sign up here:

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.