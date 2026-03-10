Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be without Tyrese Maxey (finger), at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Grizzlies at $0.35 per share to win, while the 76ers are $0.65. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Tuesday NBA trading preview

On Tuesday, the first game on the NBA schedule is when the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers (34-29) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (23-39) at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Grizzlies at $0.34 per share to win, while the 76ers are priced at $0.66 per share to win. The 76ers are priced at $0.51 per share to win by 3.5 points or more. The total is coming in at 232 currently.

In the NBA game of the night, the Boston Celtics will visit the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics are coming off a 109-98 win on Saturday over the Cavaliers. The Spurs are 15-1 SU in their last 16 games. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.52 per share to win by 3.5 points or more, while they are $0.59 per share to win outright. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi gives a number of risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.