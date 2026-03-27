Friday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The game of the night in the NBA belongs to the Miami Heat against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Heat at $0.35 per share to win, with the Cavaliers at $0.65. The MLB schedule includes Yankees vs. Giants, with the Yankees to win at $0.57 per share. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Friday NBA, MLB trading preview

The NBA schedule features 10 games on Friday, including Heat vs. Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are priced at $0.65 per share to win, while the Heat are $0.35. Kalshi prices the score to surpass 241 points at $0.53 per share. These two teams will meet for the fourth time this season, and the Heat currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Cavaliers.

The Giants will be out to even the series against the Yankees on Friday as they send former Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray to the mound. Ray is 2-3 with a 3.96 ERA in seven career appearances against the Yankees. Aaron Judge, who went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts on opening night, is 3-for-8 lifetime against Robbie Ray with three home runs. Kalshi prices the Yankees to win at $0.57 per share, and the Giants are at $0.43 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.