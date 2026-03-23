Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.61 per share to win, with the Heat at $0.39. The Warriors will face the Mavericks in a nationally-televised game at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are priced at $0.54 per share to win, while the Mavericks are $0.46. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Monday NBA trading preview

The San Antonio Spurs (53-18, 24-11 Away) will visit the Miami Heat (38-33, 23-13 Home). The Spurs have won five straight games, while the Heat have lost four of five games. The Spurs hold the season series lead 1-0 after a 107-101 win on October 30. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.43 per share to win by 5.5 points and $0.56 per share for 240.5 points or more to be scored. The Spurs are priced at $0.61 per share to win, while the Heat are priced at $0.39 per share to win.

Two of the Spurs' top four scorers could be sidelined tonight: Stephon Castle (hip) and Devin Vassell (hamstring). Meanwhile, three of the Heat's top five scorers are likely out: Norman Powell (calf), Andrew Wiggins (toe), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip). The Heat are just 1-4 since Adebayo scored 83 points against Washington, the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.